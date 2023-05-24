49 Attorneys General Sue Telecom Company, Allege Billions of Robocalls, Attempted Scam Calls
Every state except Alaska and South Dakota are involved in the lawsuit
Attorneys general in 48 states and the District of Columbia jointly announced a lawsuit Tuesday against a telecommunications company they accuse of making more than 24 billion robocalls and attempted scam calls over a four-year span.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona against Tucson-based Avid Telecom, alleges that the company sent or attempted to send more than 24.5 billion calls to customers between December 2018 and Januar 2023, with more than 90 percent lasting fewer than 15 seconds, an indicator that they were likely robocalls, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.
The lawsuit also alleges that Avid received at least 329 notifications from the United States Telecom Association’s Industry Traceback Group that the company was transmitting robocalls, indicating that Avid allegedly did little to screen the call traffic it carried.
Many of the calls included Social Security, Medicare and employment scams, the lawsuit alleges, and more than 7.5 billion targeted phone numbers are on the National Do Not Call Registry. Nearly 600 million of those were to numbers in California alone, Bonta said in an announcement of the lawsuit.
- Artificial Intelligence And Deepfake Scams Are Swindling Millions From Victims
- Police Buried Failed Mental Health Test by ‘Catfish’ Cop Who Killed 3, Lawyers Allege
- Jaclyn Zeman of ‘General Hospital’ Dies at 70
- Families of Buffalo Mass Shooting Victims Sue Social Media Companies
- Lori Daybell Indicted in Arizona, Accused of Conspiring to Kill Niece’s Husband in Arizona
The lawsuit alleges that Avid violated federal laws prohibiting the use of automatic dialing systems, artificial or prerecorded voices in phone calls, deceptive practices by telemarketers and the transmission of inaccurate caller-ID information.
A 2022 report on scam robocalls from the National Consumer Law Center and the Electronic Privacy Information Center found that more than 33 million scam robocalls are made to American phone numbers every day.
The report also found that nearly 60 million Americans lost upwards of $29 billion to scam robocallers in 2021 alone.
“In addition to being a daily annoyance, robocalls can and do cause real financial damage,” Bonta said in a statement.
Avid Telecom did not respond to a request for comment. The attorneys general of South Dakota and Alaska are the only two state-level prosecutors not involved in the lawsuit.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News
- Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia NeighborhoodNews
- Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed DoorDash Driver Dodges ChargesNews
- State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California CoverageNews
- Five Pitmasters Share The Home Run Barbecue Recipes They Make at HomeNews
- Man Who Opened Door on Asiana Flight Said He ‘Wanted to Get Out of Plane Quickly’: ReportNews
- ‘This Cannot Be Happening’: How Mom of 2 Survived Husband’s Terminal ALS DiagnosisNews
- Some Target Stores Are Scrapping Pride Displays Entirely, Employees SayNews
- Twelve People Absolved of Colonial-Era Witchcraft ConvictionsNews