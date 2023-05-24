The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    49 Attorneys General Sue Telecom Company, Allege Billions of Robocalls, Attempted Scam Calls

    Every state except Alaska and South Dakota are involved in the lawsuit

    Published |Updated
    Eli Walsh
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Attorneys general in 48 states and the District of Columbia jointly announced a lawsuit Tuesday against a telecommunications company they accuse of making more than 24 billion robocalls and attempted scam calls over a four-year span.

    The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona against Tucson-based Avid Telecom, alleges that the company sent or attempted to send more than 24.5 billion calls to customers between December 2018 and Januar 2023, with more than 90 percent lasting fewer than 15 seconds, an indicator that they were likely robocalls, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

    The lawsuit also alleges that Avid received at least 329 notifications from the United States Telecom Association’s Industry Traceback Group that the company was transmitting robocalls, indicating that Avid allegedly did little to screen the call traffic it carried.

    Many of the calls included Social Security, Medicare and employment scams, the lawsuit alleges, and more than 7.5 billion targeted phone numbers are on the National Do Not Call Registry. Nearly 600 million of those were to numbers in California alone, Bonta said in an announcement of the lawsuit.

    Read More

    The lawsuit alleges that Avid violated federal laws prohibiting the use of automatic dialing systems, artificial or prerecorded voices in phone calls, deceptive practices by telemarketers and the transmission of inaccurate caller-ID information.

    A 2022 report on scam robocalls from the National Consumer Law Center and the Electronic Privacy Information Center found that more than 33 million scam robocalls are made to American phone numbers every day.

    The report also found that nearly 60 million Americans lost upwards of $29 billion to scam robocallers in 2021 alone.

    “In addition to being a daily annoyance, robocalls can and do cause real financial damage,” Bonta said in a statement.

    Avid Telecom did not respond to a request for comment. The attorneys general of South Dakota and Alaska are the only two state-level prosecutors not involved in the lawsuit.

    A woman receiving an incoming suspected spam call on her phone. The network provider detect the scam and show warning sign, woman rejects the call.
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.