47 Guns Found in Home of California Judge and Longtime Criminal Prosecutor Charged with Murdering Wife

Authorities found 47 guns in the home of a California judge who was charged with murdering his wife after she was shot last week.

Jeffrey Ferguson, who served as an Orange County Superior Court judge since 2015, has been charged with killing his 65-year-old wife Sheryl Ferguson inside their home at East Canyon Vista Drive.

Prosecutors also said that in addition to the arsenal of guns, 26,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from his house.

Ferguson is facing a first-degree murder charge and two firearm-related sentencing enhancements for allegedly killing his wife on August 3. The criminal complaint states that the former judge used a Glock .40, a semi-auto pistol, to kill his wife, The Mercury News reported.

The former judge’s lawyers, Paul Meyer and John Barnett, said in a statement that the murder charge is unjustified.

“This is a tragedy for the entire Ferguson family,” they said, according to the news outlet. “It was an accident and nothing more.”

However, a court filing revealed that Ferguson allegedly made a “hand gesture indicative of pointing a gun” at his wife earlier the night she was killed.

A spokesperson with the Anaheim Police Department told The Messenger last week that detectives are investigating the events that led to the shooting.

Neighbors and friends who have long known the Ferguson family were in disbelief when they learned that the judge has been accused of killing his wife. Susan Kang, the family’s friend and former chief of staff for Orange County’s district attorney, said that she has “always known Jeff to be someone who was devoted to his wife and his sons.”

“Just a little while ago, they were at my house having dinner. To be shocked to hear Jeff was arrested for murdering Sheryl would be an understatement. I cannot wrap my mind around it. I am brokenhearted, especially for Phillip,” she added.

One of their two sons, Philip or Kevin, was reportedly inside the house during the shooting, but he was unharmed, the Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock said at the time. It is not known which son was present inside the house, but he reportedly called 911 and performed CPR on his mother.

Ferguson spent a night in jail when he was first arrested and he was later released on a $1 million bail. Prosecutors want a hearing to be held on Tuesday to arraign him. If convicted of his wife’s murder, the 72-year-old former judge could face up to 40 years in prison.

The former judge worked with the Orange County district attorney’s office for over three decades, looking into cases of major narcotics enforcement, according to the North Orange County Bar Assn. Meanwhile, his wife used to work for the Orange County and Santa Barbara probation departments, the LA Times reported, citing the judge’s campaign biography.