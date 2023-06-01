45 Bags of Human Remains Found in Mexico During Search for Group of Missing Young People

Mexican authorities found 45 bags of human remains in a 40-meter-deep gorge, as part of their search for seven missing young people.

The first bag was found at the gorge in Zapopan on Tuesday night, but a lack of light and the drop into the gorge postponed further exploration until Wednesday.

The State Prosecutor's Office said police and fire departments, along with a helicopter, helped in the recovery of the bags containing both male and female remains.

Forensic experts will now analyze the parts to determine how many people have been found, their causes of death and their identities.

At the moment, it is not clear if the remains are those of the missing people.

Seven call center workers went missing last week and officials said until they know anything for certain, the search for them continues "in a diligent and objective manner."

CBS reported that there are over 110,000 missing people in Mexico, along with many thousands of unidentified people in morgues and cemeteries.