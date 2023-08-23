$400K Worth of Fake Apple Products Seized at Ontario Airport and California Seaport

Nearly $400,000 worth of fake Apple Watches and wireless headphones were seized at Ontario International Airport and the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Officials seized 1,200 pairs of wireless headphones and 220 wrist wearable devices for infringing Apple copyrights and trademarks, CBP said in a media release.

The six individual shipments arrived via air cargo or maritime container. The products were discovered during a one-week period last month.

Import specialists with the Electronics Center of Excellence and Expertise (CEE-Electronics) said the products violated the Apple Watch, Apple Ultra Watch, AirPods and AirPods Pro trademarks and copyrights.

If the products had been genuine, the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) would have totaled $396,812.

“Because they look and feel incredibly similar to legitimate Apple products, consumers are easily deceived by scammers,” Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles, said in the release.

“Intercepting fraudulent import products is a top priority for CBP, we protect consumers and the economy every single day," he added.

Fake Apple products often lack advanced features such as noise cancellation, water resistance and integration with other Apple devices. Buying counterfeits can also expose consumers to security risks like malware and ransomware.

“You can protect yourself and your family by buying them at legitimate stores and authorized resellers avoiding third-party websites as well as person-to-person resale sites,” Cheryl Davies, CBP LAX Port Director, said.

Officials also warned that the knockoff items can help fund something more sinister.

"While it may seem innocent, the money you spend on counterfeit products often funds criminal activity, from forced labor, human and drug trafficking, to violent crime,” Donald R. Kusser, CBP Port Director of the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport, said.

Last year, CBP seized nearly 21,000 shipments containing 25 million goods that violated intellectual property rights. The estimated MSRP value of the goods, had they been genuine, was nearly $3 billion. Consumer electronics accounted for 3.7% of seizures.

Anyone who has information regarding suspected fraud or illegal trade activity should report it to CBP via their website or 1-800-BE-ALERT.