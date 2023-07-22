40-Year-Old Cold Case Reopens After Murder Victim Finally Identified
Michelle Lavone Inman's remains were first found in 1985
Four decades after a woman’s skeletal remains were found in Tennessee, her body has been identified and her case has been reopened.
As reported by WSMV, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is now investigating who killed 23-year-old Michelle Lavone Inman.
In March 1985, a driver found Inman’s remains near a creek bank while they were having trouble with their vehicle alongside Interstate 24 West in Cheatham County.
- Identity of American Victim in Infamous Canadian Cold Case Finally Revealed
- Murder Suspect in TikTok-Viral Cold Case Has Case Dismissed in Rare Acquittal
- Alabama Police Arrest Man in 20-Year-Old Cold Case After He Served 15 Years for Unrelated Crime
- Young Woman Murdered 44 Years Ago, Previously Claimed By Confessed Serial Killer, Finally Identified
- Gilgo Beach Victim Karen Vergata Identified by Family DNA Testing After 27 Years
At the time, TBI said Inman had likely been dead for two to five months. She was labeled Jane Doe after forensic scientists were unable to identify her.
Almost four decades later, Othram Inc. — a corporation that specializes in researching unsolved murders — received a sample of Inman’s remains from investigators, which led to possible relatives of the woman last year.
Potential family members were located in Virginia, one of which TBI said had not made contact with his sister in more than 40 years. Earlier this month, Othram, Inc. was able to confirm that the victim was Inman.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews