40-Year-Old Cold Case Reopens After Murder Victim Finally Identified

Four decades after a woman’s skeletal remains were found in Tennessee, her body has been identified and her case has been reopened.

As reported by WSMV, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is now investigating who killed 23-year-old Michelle Lavone Inman.

In March 1985, a driver found Inman’s remains near a creek bank while they were having trouble with their vehicle alongside Interstate 24 West in Cheatham County.

The victim from a cold case in Tennessee in 1985 has been identified as Nashville resident Michelle Lavone Inman. WSMV

At the time, TBI said Inman had likely been dead for two to five months. She was labeled Jane Doe after forensic scientists were unable to identify her.

Almost four decades later, Othram Inc. — a corporation that specializes in researching unsolved murders — received a sample of Inman’s remains from investigators, which led to possible relatives of the woman last year.

Potential family members were located in Virginia, one of which TBI said had not made contact with his sister in more than 40 years. Earlier this month, Othram, Inc. was able to confirm that the victim was Inman.