40 People Shot in Chicago Over Single Deadly Summer Weekend: ‘We Can’t Even Go to the Park’

At least 40 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, the latest in a string of deadly violence gripping the city. Seven of those shot were killed, and at least 33 others were injured.
Fourteen year old Rayjohn Harshaw was due to start school Monday, according to ABC News, but was instead was shot dead on a street near his home on the South Side of the city Saturday night.
"They took him from the world, because he was going to be somebody," His aunt Athena Harshaw told ABC 7 News. "He was only 14. He didn't even make 16. He didn't do 18. He didn't go to college. He didn't even get to walk in school."
The victims ranged in age from 14 to 40, across multiple incidents between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, the Chicago Sun Times reported.
"We can't even go to the park, because the parks are not safe," grandmother Antoinette Coleman told WLS-TV, after a 17-year-old girl was shot dead at a block party she was at in Galewood Park.
Coleman said when she heard the gunshots "the first thing I wanted to do was grab my grand babies and cover them." A 16-year-old boy was also hospitalized after the incident.
"With great sadness, we are devastated to learn about the loss of these young people," Chicago Public Schools said in a statement to ABC 7. "The thoughts and condolences of the entire Chicago Public Schools (CPS) family are with all those impacted by these tragic deaths."
- 33 People Shot, 6 Killed in Bloody Chicago Weekend
- Half of Chicago Residents Have Witnessed a Shooting By Their 40th Birthday
- 40 Juveniles Charged in Chaotic ‘Reckless’ Impromptu Chicago Gathering
- Chicago Man Shoots, Kills 8-Year-Old Girl in Park For ‘Being Too Loud’: Witness
- Chicago Cops Looking for Armed Men Who Robbed 10 People in 30 Minutes
- Man Sitting in Parked Jaguar Shot in Oakland
Different drive-by shootings also left three men aged 18, 32 and 34 dead, while four teenagers were injured in a shooting at a gathering in North Lawndale.
- A ‘Seemingly Intoxicated Male’ Arrested for Slapping Trooper in the Face Behind a Liquor Store: ReportNews
- Migrants Entering UK Illegally May be Forced to Wear GPS Monitors as Country Contends with Lack of HousingNews
- Former Alabama Deputy Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Warned to ‘Come Back and Find Her’ if She Spoke of Crime: FedsNews
- UNC Shooting: Chapel Hill Given the All Clear After Faculty Member Reportedly KilledNews
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect Arrested: At Least 1 Dead After 3-Hour Campus LockdownNews
- US Open Food Facts: 750,000 Melon Balls, 45 Tons of Beef, $8.8 Million in Cocktails and More Served to Tennis FansNews
- A Teacher-Instigated Slap Fight Gets School Shut Down: AuthoritiesNews
- Tropical Storm Idalia Shutters Florida AirportsBusiness
- Mailman Rescues Kitten, Wins $717K in the Lottery on Same DayNews
- Connections Word Game Joins Wordle And Spelling Bee on The NYT Games AppTech