40 People Shot in Chicago Over Single Deadly Summer Weekend: ‘We Can’t Even Go to the Park’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

40 People Shot in Chicago Over Single Deadly Summer Weekend: ‘We Can’t Even Go to the Park’

The victims included a 14-year-old boy who was looking forward to beginning the school year on Monday

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Chicago Police Department dealt with around 40 shooting victims across the weekendRich Legg/Getty Images

At least 40 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, the latest in a string of deadly violence gripping the city. Seven of those shot were killed, and at least 33 others were injured.

Fourteen year old Rayjohn Harshaw was due to start school Monday, according to ABC News, but was instead was shot dead on a street near his home on the South Side of the city Saturday night.

"They took him from the world, because he was going to be somebody," His aunt Athena Harshaw told ABC 7 News. "He was only 14. He didn't even make 16. He didn't do 18. He didn't go to college. He didn't even get to walk in school."

The victims ranged in age from 14 to 40, across multiple incidents between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

"We can't even go to the park, because the parks are not safe," grandmother Antoinette Coleman told WLS-TV, after a 17-year-old girl was shot dead at a block party she was at in Galewood Park.

Coleman said when she heard the gunshots "the first thing I wanted to do was grab my grand babies and cover them." A 16-year-old boy was also hospitalized after the incident.

"With great sadness, we are devastated to learn about the loss of these young people," Chicago Public Schools said in a statement to ABC 7. "The thoughts and condolences of the entire Chicago Public Schools (CPS) family are with all those impacted by these tragic deaths."

Read More

Different drive-by shootings also left three men aged 18, 32 and 34 dead, while four teenagers were injured in a shooting at a gathering in North Lawndale.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.