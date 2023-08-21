40 People Shot in Chicago Over Single Deadly Summer Weekend: ‘We Can’t Even Go to the Park’

At least 40 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, the latest in a string of deadly violence gripping the city. Seven of those shot were killed, and at least 33 others were injured.

Fourteen year old Rayjohn Harshaw was due to start school Monday, according to ABC News, but was instead was shot dead on a street near his home on the South Side of the city Saturday night.

"They took him from the world, because he was going to be somebody," His aunt Athena Harshaw told ABC 7 News. "He was only 14. He didn't even make 16. He didn't do 18. He didn't go to college. He didn't even get to walk in school."

The victims ranged in age from 14 to 40, across multiple incidents between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

"We can't even go to the park, because the parks are not safe," grandmother Antoinette Coleman told WLS-TV, after a 17-year-old girl was shot dead at a block party she was at in Galewood Park.

Coleman said when she heard the gunshots "the first thing I wanted to do was grab my grand babies and cover them." A 16-year-old boy was also hospitalized after the incident.

"With great sadness, we are devastated to learn about the loss of these young people," Chicago Public Schools said in a statement to ABC 7. "The thoughts and condolences of the entire Chicago Public Schools (CPS) family are with all those impacted by these tragic deaths."

Different drive-by shootings also left three men aged 18, 32 and 34 dead, while four teenagers were injured in a shooting at a gathering in North Lawndale.