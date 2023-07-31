40 Juveniles Charged in Chaotic ‘Reckless’ Impromptu Chicago Gathering - The Messenger
40 Juveniles Charged in Chaotic ‘Reckless’ Impromptu Chicago Gathering

A 17-year-old suspect was charged with unlawful possession of an automatic weapon and possession of a high-capacity magazine

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Forty Chicago teens were charged after a gathering in Sunday night.ChiTownCrimeChasers/NBC 5 Chicago

Authorities arrested dozens of juveniles after a "reckless" gathering in Chicago’s South Loop Sunday spontaneously grew to large numbers.

Citing Chicago police, WMAQ-TV reports 40 individuals, including teens and adults, were charged in connection with the incident in the 100 block of West Roosevelt.

Law-enforcement officials said the individuals became “disorderly and disregarded multiple verbal commands by police to disperse” outside a gas station parking lot, per the outlet.

According to WGN-TV, 30 teens face misdemeanor charges of reckless conduct.

Many were charged with criminal trespassing, obstructing identification, and failing to obey police. 

WMAQ reports a 15-year-old suspect was charged with unlawful possession of a concealed weapon, possession of an illegal gun accessory and disorderly conduct, while a 17-year-old suspect was charged with unlawful possession of an automatic weapon and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

No one was hurt during the gathering and the incident remains under investigation.

