40-Car Train Derailment Forces Area Evacuations in Pennsylvania

The derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train in Pennsylvania has forced the evacuation of at least one town on Monday.

Homes and businesses in Whitemarsh Township were evacuated as a precaution, officials said Monday.

The derailment took place at around 5 a.m. ET on Monday.

The train was carrying silicone pellets and other materials, police said.

"As of now, the only thing that is leaking from any of the rail cars involved, is silicone pellets which pose no risk to the community," said the Whitemarsh Township Police in a Facebook post.



"We are still gathering information at this time and ask you to follow us here for any important factual updates. We thank all the community partners and resources that are working with us on scene ensuring the safety of our community."



Hazmat crews were dispatched to the scene.

Early reports indicated a white substance was seen leaking from at least one of the derailed tankers.

There were no reported injuries related to the incident.

It was unclear what may have caused the derailment.

