4-Year-Old Girl Shoots Grandmother After Finding Gun in Her Purse While Shopping: Police - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

4-Year-Old Girl Shoots Grandmother After Finding Gun in Her Purse While Shopping: Police

One shopper says the woman screamed, 'I've been shot'

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Witnesses said Emily Verrochi, 28, drove ‘erratically in the middle of the street and then onto the sidewalk’Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

A 55-year-old Alabama grandmother was hospitalized after being shot by her 4-year-old granddaughter at a thrift store.

The Mobile Police Department reports that the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday at an America’s Thrift Stores location on Airport Blvd in Alabama.

Officers state that the young girl was playing with her grandmother’s purse when she found the gun. She pulled it out and fired.

The bullet struck the woman in the leg. One shopper told WKRG that she heard the grandmother scream, “I’ve been shot.”

Read More

The victim was rushed to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

The store remained closed for the rest of the evening.

Alabama is an open carry state that does not require a permit for such carry. However, permits are required for concealed weapons.

It was unclear whether any charges would be filed in connection with the shooting.

The police say the investigation is ongoing.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.