4-Year-Old Girl Shoots Grandmother After Finding Gun in Her Purse While Shopping: Police

A 55-year-old Alabama grandmother was hospitalized after being shot by her 4-year-old granddaughter at a thrift store.

The Mobile Police Department reports that the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday at an America’s Thrift Stores location on Airport Blvd in Alabama.

Officers state that the young girl was playing with her grandmother’s purse when she found the gun. She pulled it out and fired.

The bullet struck the woman in the leg. One shopper told WKRG that she heard the grandmother scream, “I’ve been shot.”

The victim was rushed to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

The store remained closed for the rest of the evening.

Alabama is an open carry state that does not require a permit for such carry. However, permits are required for concealed weapons.

It was unclear whether any charges would be filed in connection with the shooting.

The police say the investigation is ongoing.