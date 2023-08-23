4 Teenagers Charged in Connection With Drive-By Shooting That Killed 5-Year-Old Girl in Albuquerque

Four Albuquerque teenagers have been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 5-year-old girl, according to a local media report.
Two of the teenagers, 15-year-old Alexander Barraza and 16-year-old Yahir Carballo, have already been arrested, while brothers Jose Luis Ramirez, 17, and Alan Ramirez, 15, remain at large, according to NBC News’ affiliate in Albuquerque.
The four teenagers were driving in a pair of stolen Kia Souls through a mobile home park when they allegedly fired more than half a dozen shots, one of which hit and killed 5-year-old Galilea Samaniego, who was asleep in one of the trailers.
According to KOB 4, a woman owns the trailer and lives there with her teenage grandson, who allegedly had a dispute with Jose Luis Ramirez that dated back to when they were in middle school and escalated over an argument centered on a girl. The woman was babysitting Samaniego at the time of the shooting.
The teenagers allegedly conducted a separate drive-by shooting in a nearby neighborhood just before the shooting that killed Samaniego, but the husband, wife and 4-year-old boy living in that home were unharmed.
Investigators with the Albuquerque Police Department determined the teens allegedly stole the cars the night prior to the shootings and later abandoned them.
Police found one of the cars with bullet casings inside it, while the other had been intentionally set on fire.
- 4-Year-Old Girl Shoots Grandmother After Finding Gun in Her Purse While Shopping: Police
- 5 Cows Killed in Mysterious Drive-By Shooting
- Teenager Arrested in July 4 Weekend Baltimore Mass Shooting
- Chicago Man Shoots, Kills 8-Year-Old Girl in Park For ‘Being Too Loud’: Witness
- Ohio Man Convicted in Connection With 2010 Disappearance of 17-Year-Old Girl
- 5-Year-Old Allegedly High on Cocaine Fatally Shoots Toddler Brother, Parents Face Charges
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- ‘It’s Alive and Wriggling:’ Doctor Freaks Out When Extracting Parasite Only Found in Pythons From Woman’s BrainNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- University President Calls Guard Who Scared Dollar General Mass Shooter Away From Campus ‘The Embodiment of T’Challa’News
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews
- Florida Woman Sues After Being Denied $90,000 Mercedez Benz Prize in Hole-in-One Golf TournamentNews
- Native American Girl, 4, Still Living with White Woman Despite Court Ruling to Grant Grandmother CustodyNews
- Car Splits in Half After Speeding Vehicle Going 100 MPH Hits It in High Speed CrashNews