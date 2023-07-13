4 People Injured by ‘Severe Turbulence’ During Plane Landing in Florida

Four people on an Allegiant Air flight from North Carolina to Florida were hospitalized Wednesday after the plane suffered “severe turbulence” during its landing, CBS News reported.

The flight from Asheville, North Carolina, to Clearwater, Florida, was set to land at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport around 3:45 p.m. local time.

However, it encountered turbulence, which caused a flight attendant to be thrown into the air, according to CBS News.

While the plane landed at the airport, it was able to taxied to the gate as normal.

Two passengers and two flight attendants were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. The extent of those injuries was not clear.

CBS News reported that the airline planned to investigate the turbulent landing along with federal transportation and aviation officials.