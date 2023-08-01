4 Nigerian Migrants Make Death-Defying Trek Across Atlantic Hidden Above Cargo Ship’s Rudder

Four desperate Nigerian migrants climbed into a tiny space above a cargo ship's rudder with hopes of making their way to Europe — only to wind up crossing the Atlantic Ocean before finally landing in Brazil.

The death-defying, 3,500-mile voyage took two harrowing weeks during which the stowaways ran out of food and water on Day 10, Reuters said Tuesday.

"It was a terrible experience for me," Thankgod Opemipo Matthew Yeye, 38, said during an interview at a Sao Paulo church shelter.

"On board, it is not easy. I was shaking, so scared. But I'm here."

The harrowing journey began June 27 in the Nigeran port city of Lagos, where the Libererian-flagged ship Ken Wave was docked.

Another migrant, 35-year-old Roman Ebimene Friday, told Reuters a fisherman friend rowed him to the ship's stern and left him by the rudder.

There, Friday found three other men already hiding above the rudder, he said.

The stowaways rigged up a net and tied themselves to it to keep from falling into the ocean.

A Nigerian migrant waits to be rescued from the rudder of a cargo ship in the harbor of Vitoria, Brazil, on July 10. Federal Police/PF do Espírito Santo

But they rarely got any sleep due to their cramped conditions and the noise from the ship's engine.

Friday said he could see "big fish like whales and sharks" when he looked down into the water.

The men were also constantly worried about being found out by the ship's crew.

"Maybe if they catch you they will throw you in the water," Friday said.

"So we taught ourselves never to make a noise."

Brazilian maritime police rescued the men on July 10 after they were spotted by workers on a maintenance vessel in the Vitoria harbor, according to the Folha de S. Paulo news website.

Despite the arduous trip, they were in good health and no one was injured, the site said.

But the men were shocked to learn they'd traveled to South America instead of Europe, where they'd planned to escape Nigeria's poor economy, political instability and crime, Reuters said.

A Nigerian migrant waves from a police boat after being rescued from the rudder of a cargo ship in the harbor of Vitoria, Brazil, on July 10. Federal Police/PF do Espírito Santo

Yeye, a Pentecostal minister, said he left Nigeria after floods destroyed his peanut and palm oil farm in Lagos state, leaving his family homeless.

He and Friday — who was previously arrested in Nigeria for trying to stow away on a different ship — are both seeking asylum in Brazil.

"I pray the government of Brazil will have pity on me," Friday said.

The other two men were voluntarily sent back to Nigeria, according to Reuters.