$4 Million Worth of Meth Seized at US-Mexico Border, Hidden in Vegetables

More than $4.36 million worth of methamphetamine was intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on Friday after officers discovered the drugs hidden in a bizarre fashion.
According to the agency, officers at the Pharr International Cargo facility stopped a semi-truck coming from Mexico and referred it for further inspection.
During a physical inspection of the cargo, officers allegedly encountered 2,232 packages of meth concealed by a shipment of mixed vegetables. In total, the packages of narcotics weighed 488 pounds.
“This massive shipment of narcotics will not make it to American streets thanks to our CBP officers who used their intuition and all our available tools and resources to stop this smuggling attempt,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement. “The criminal element continues to attempt to smuggle in the cargo environment, but our CBP officers remain vigilant and will continue to do their best to thwart these smuggling attempts.”
CBP Office of Field Operations seized the semi-truck and narcotics. A criminal investigation has been opened by special agents with Homeland Security Investigations.
