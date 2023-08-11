4-Foot Lizard Named ‘Porkchop’ Found After Nearly a Week on the Run

For many pet owners, losing a beloved animal is their worst nightmare. Now, a Minnesota man is breathing a sigh of relief after his missing lizard was returned home following five days on the loose.
Cody Whitehead rescued Porkchop, a 4-foot-long Argentine Black & White Tegu Lizard, from California nine years ago. Over the past two years, Porkchop has lived in an outdoor enclosure at Whitehead's Rochester home.
Last Friday, when Whitehead went to check on Porkchop and found he hadn't emerged for breakfast, concern set in. He told local station KIMT, "I thought someone had stolen Porkchop," but he found no evidence of a break-in. His search at Silver Lake Park, an environment suitable for reptiles, also turned up empty.
In his quest to locate Porkchop, Whitehead turned to Facebook, offering a $300 reward in a public group post for information leading to his lizard's whereabouts.
Describing Porkchop's appearance, he wrote, “He is friendly and may walk up to you and has never bitten anyone. If anyone sees him let me know so I can go catch him. He is extremely friendly so just let me know if you guys spot him.”
Five days later, the call Whitehead had been waiting for finally came.
Porkchop was seen near a bike trail just a few blocks from his home. Sharing the interaction with station, Whitehead said, “Someone was saying, ‘Hey are you still missing a lizard?’ and I was like ‘Yea’ and they were like ‘I think I just saw him.’”
To Whitehead's surprise, the good Samaritan declined the offered reward.
Whitehead then updated his Facebook post, happily informing the community that Porkchop had been “found and returned.”
Reflecting on the incident, Whitehead mentioned this was Porkchop's first escape.
"Right now he's going to be inside until I can figure something out. I'm going to need to build something more secure. I didn't think he would squeeze out because he had to squeeze out of a hole, so he had to flatten out and push. I'm gonna need to think of something new because I don't want to go through this again."
