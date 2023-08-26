4 Fatally Shot in Maryland Apartment - The Messenger
4 Fatally Shot in Maryland Apartment

Police believe the shooter was among the dead

Published |Updated
Brinley Hineman
JWPlayer

Maryland authorities are investigating a shooting in an apartment Saturday morning that killed 4 people. 

Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office discovered the 4 in an apartment in Joppatowne, a community of some 13,400 people located 23 miles from Baltimore, officials said on Facebook.

Three people were confirmed dead on the scene.

The fourth person was taken to a trauma center, where they died from their injuries. One of those killed was a 17-year-old, Sheriff Jeff Gahler said at a news conference Saturday. 

Deputies believe the suspect is among the deceased, and are continuing to investigate the circumstances and motive of the shooting. Investigators believe the suspect fatally shot himself, the sheriff said. 

“Another tragic day for our Harford County community,” Gahler said. 

Authorities arrived at the scene within two minutes of receiving the active shooter call, the sheriff said. The caller said they saw a male enter the apartment with a handgun and heard multiple gunshots, Gahler recounted. 

It does not appear that the suspect forced their way into the apartment, the department said.

There do not appear to be any outstanding suspects or ongoing threats to the community, officials said. 

Sheriff Updates on Joppatowne Shooting
Sheriff Updates on Joppatowne ShootingHarford County Sheriff's Office

Detectives are conducting “an extensive canvas of the area for evidence,” according to the department.

Authorities evacuated all apartments in the building and set up a reunification center at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Joppatowne. 

The sheriff’s office did not release the names of the dead, as authorities are still notifying the victims’ families. 

