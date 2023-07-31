4 Dead in Separate Aircraft Crashes Ahead of Popular Wisconsin Air Show

Four people died — including the daughter of a former NFL player — and two others were injured on Saturday in two separate aircraft crashes ahead of a Wisconsin air show according to news reports and a press release from convention organizer Experimental Aircraft Association.

The convention, called AirVenture, is an annual event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, that, according to the Experimental Aircraft Association website, attracts more than 600,000 attendees a year.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple calls about a small airplane that had crashed into Lake Winnebago, the press release said. Multiple agencies responded to perform an emergency rescue operation.

In a series of tweets, the US Coast Guard Great Lakes said dive crews responded to the incident and recovered the bodies, adding that the plane had been “maneuvering before rapidly descending” from an altitude of 3,000 feet.

Two convention attendees, identified by the EAA as 30-year-old Devyn Reiley of Guadalupe, Texas, and 20-year-old Zach Colliemoreno, died in the plane crash. No other people had been on the plane.

Reiley is the daughter of Bruce Collie, former offensive lineman in the National Football League for the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Post and Daily Mail reported.

Reiley died just days after celebrating her third wedding anniversary.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return The Messenger's request for confirmation.

Reiley, according to her Facebook profile, is an avid pilot.

Her husband, Hunter Reiley, posted a tribute to his wife on his Facebook profile, saying she "earned her 'fifi' wings."

In a separate incident later that same day, a helicopter and a gyrocopter collided in mid-air at a regional airport designated that day for the event. A gyrocopter resembles a small helicopter but has a self-propelling rotor rather than an engine.

4 people died in crashes at AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Cindy Brazeau/KMSP-TV

Two people died in that mid-air crash and two others were injured, the EAA said, identifying the deceased as 69-year-old Mark Peterson of Foley, Alabama, and 72-year-old Thomas Volz of Amelia, Ohio.

Two others were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition, the release said.

It’s unclear which aircraft the individuals were on. But both the helicopter and gyrocopter belonged to event attendees, the EAA said, and were not involved in the air show.

Authorities conducted a preliminary investigation, during which air show operations had been temporarily delayed.