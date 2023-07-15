4 Dead in Mass Shooting Near Atlanta, Suspect at Large

At least four people have been shot dead in a mass shooting Saturday morning in a small town south of Atlanta, Georgia, officials say. The suspected shooter is at-large.

Police are investigating an “active shooter incident” at a subdivision in Hampton, according to Henry County officials and the Associated Press.

“I can confirm that four people are deceased,” Henry County spokeswoman Melissa Robinson said. “As of right now, the suspect is still at large.”

Police say the suspected shooter is a man in his mid-50s and about 5-foot-10, according to wsbtv.com.

Hampton is a town of approximately 8,500 people on the outskirts of Atlanta.

Update (4:35 p.m. ET):

Police have identified the suspected shooter as Andre Longmore, who was last seen in a black 2017 GMC Acadia with a tag number DHF756. He's considered armed and dangerous.

Police have obtained four search warrants for Longmore and are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his capture. Police have not yet determined a motive for the shootings.

The identities of the four victims have not been identified. Officials did say three of them are men and one is a woman and all are adults.

The Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Homeland Security, and the Henry County Crime Scene Unit are assisting Hampton police with this situation and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been notified.