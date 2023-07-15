4 Dead in Mass Shooting Near Atlanta, Suspect at Large
Police are investigating an 'active shooter incident' in a subdivision
At least four people have been shot dead in a mass shooting Saturday morning in a small town south of Atlanta, Georgia, officials say. The suspected shooter is at-large.
Police are investigating an “active shooter incident” at a subdivision in Hampton, according to Henry County officials and the Associated Press.
“I can confirm that four people are deceased,” Henry County spokeswoman Melissa Robinson said. “As of right now, the suspect is still at large.”
Police say the suspected shooter is a man in his mid-50s and about 5-foot-10, according to wsbtv.com.
- Mother of Mass Shooting Suspect Apologizes for Son’s Actions, Says Military Made Him a ‘Monster’
- Suspect in Georgia Mass Shooting Killed After Day-Long Manhunt
- Police Announce Third Arrest in Florida Boardwalk Mass Shooting, Two Suspects Still At Large
- Teenager Arrested in July 4 Weekend Baltimore Mass Shooting
- Baltimore Police Still Haven’t ID’d Suspects in Block Party Mass Shooting That Rocked City
Hampton is a town of approximately 8,500 people on the outskirts of Atlanta.
Update (4:35 p.m. ET):
Police have identified the suspected shooter as Andre Longmore, who was last seen in a black 2017 GMC Acadia with a tag number DHF756. He's considered armed and dangerous.
Police have obtained four search warrants for Longmore and are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his capture. Police have not yet determined a motive for the shootings.
The identities of the four victims have not been identified. Officials did say three of them are men and one is a woman and all are adults.
The Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Homeland Security, and the Henry County Crime Scene Unit are assisting Hampton police with this situation and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been notified.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews