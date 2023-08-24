4 Colorado Jail Inmates Hospitalized After Apparent Fentanyl Overdoses

Four female inmates at a Colorado jail were taken to the hospital Tuesday after apparently overdosing on fentanyl, according to a local media report.

Sheriff’s deputies in Adams County responded around 3:40 p.m. to a medical emergency in the jail and found three women in a housing unit unconscious and not breathing, according to ABC News’ affiliate in Denver.

The fourth inmate was found in the same condition after an additional search for possible overdoses.

All four inmates were treated with the opioid overdose-reversing drug Narcan, received CPR and were transported to the hospital.

Deputies also found suspected fentanyl powder during their search and are investigating how it may have gotten into the correctional facility.

Three of the four inmates remain hospitalized, while the fourth was released from the hospital and returned to the jail, according to Denver 7.