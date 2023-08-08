4 Arrest Warrants Issued in Montgomery Riverboat Brawl

Montgomery officials say a fight between white boaters and a Black worker at the Montgomery Riverfront in Alabama has resulted in four active warrants, but no arrests have been made as of Monday evening.

Captured from several different angles, the Saturday fight has been highlighted in several social media posts, with people pointing out the apparent racial divide between the two groups involved in the fight.

While social media users speculated the fight was caused by a racist encounter, since a white man was depicted pushing a Black employee, officials have not yet confirmed what happened or any motive behind the brawl.

“We want to make sure that the community is aware that we are fully engaged, and we are doing all of our due diligence to find out exactly what took place,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said Monday, according to WSFA 12 News.

A fight at the Montgomery Riverfront on August 5 has led to multiple arrests. Josh Moon/Facebook

Reed noted that why no one was in custody would be discussed during a news conference Tuesday.

At this time, Montgomery Police Department (MPD) investigators are reviewing several videos provided by the public, in addition to the City of Montgomery’s own video surveillance systems to confirm what happened.

While no arrests have been made, WSFA 12 News crew who responded to the scene said they found multiple police units who had placed several people in handcuffs. Per MPD the unidentified people were detained and charges are pending.

In a statement to CNN, Major Saba Coleman, a spokesperson for Montgomery police, said “there are 4 active warrants at this time and there’s a possibility more will follow after the review of additional video."



