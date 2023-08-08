4 Arrest Warrants Issued in Montgomery Riverboat Brawl
Officials are reviewing footage to confirm who was involved and what happened before issuing charges
Montgomery officials say a fight between white boaters and a Black worker at the Montgomery Riverfront in Alabama has resulted in four active warrants, but no arrests have been made as of Monday evening.
Captured from several different angles, the Saturday fight has been highlighted in several social media posts, with people pointing out the apparent racial divide between the two groups involved in the fight.
While social media users speculated the fight was caused by a racist encounter, since a white man was depicted pushing a Black employee, officials have not yet confirmed what happened or any motive behind the brawl.
“We want to make sure that the community is aware that we are fully engaged, and we are doing all of our due diligence to find out exactly what took place,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said Monday, according to WSFA 12 News.
- Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Leads to Multiple Arrests in Alabama
- 2 More Suspects in Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Surrender to Police
- Here’s the Montgomery Riverfront Brawl From Every Possible Angle
- Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Reenactment Goes Viral: A Masterpiece Deserving an Oscar?
- Captain of Riverboat at Center of Montgomery Brawl Says Fight Was Not About Race
- Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Lindsey Graham
Reed noted that why no one was in custody would be discussed during a news conference Tuesday.
At this time, Montgomery Police Department (MPD) investigators are reviewing several videos provided by the public, in addition to the City of Montgomery’s own video surveillance systems to confirm what happened.
While no arrests have been made, WSFA 12 News crew who responded to the scene said they found multiple police units who had placed several people in handcuffs. Per MPD the unidentified people were detained and charges are pending.
In a statement to CNN, Major Saba Coleman, a spokesperson for Montgomery police, said “there are 4 active warrants at this time and there’s a possibility more will follow after the review of additional video."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: ProsecutorsNews
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News