    3D Scan of Titanic Shows Shipwreck ‘As If Water Has Been Drained Away’

    Remarkable new images show the shipwreck in its entirety.

    Published |Updated
    Carlo Versano
    For the first time, a full-sized digital 3D scan of the Titanic wreckage has been created using thousands of individual images, showing never-before-seen details of the famous ship that’s been sitting on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean for the last 111 years.

    The scan was created by Magellan, a deep-sea mapping company, in partnership with a production company working on a documentary. Researchers used submersibles to take 700,000 individual photos and stitched them together to create the full-size image. The results were first published by the BBC. 

    What remains of the Titanic has been extensively studied ever since the wreckage was discovered in 1985, including several trips by James Cameron during the production of his 1997 blockbuster. But the 3D scan is the first time the entire ship has been captured in one piece – “enabling it to be seen as if the water has been drained away,” according to Magellan’s website.

