35-Year-Old Woman Who Led Church Youth Group Charged With Sexual Assault
'We were made aware of the situation that has occurred concerning Amanda Justice. She is no longer attending NLFWC,' the church said
A former youth group leader in North Carolina has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Amanda Buchanan Justice has been charged with two counts of sexual assault involving a child aged 15 or younger, authorities in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, said in a news release.
Justice, 35, is being held on $20,000 bond.
Officials aren’t releasing the victim’s identify because they are a minor.
She recently served as a youth leader at the New Life Family Worship Center, according to local station WSOC-TV.
The church issued a statement on Facebook, saying they’ve parted ways with Justice in response to the allegations.
“We were made aware of the situation that has occurred concerning Amanda Justice. She is no longer attending NLFWC,” the post reads.
“There is an ongoing investigation headed up by KMPD in regards to allegations of misconduct w[ith] a minor that did not occur on church grounds or any ministry activities. Please continue to pray for this situation and for our church during these difficult times.”
The investigation remains ongoing.
