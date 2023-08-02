3,000-Year-Old Iron Arrowhead Was Made From Meteorite: Study

Scientists have discovered a meteorite that journeyed from outer space was transformed into an arrowhead and traded across Europe 3,000 years ago.

The discovery was made after a team of scientists, led by geologist Beda Hofmann of the Natural History Museum of Bern and the University of Bern in Switzerland, began searching for ancient meteoritic iron artifacts. In their study set to be published in the September edition of the Journal of Archaeological Science, the scientists propose that people during the Bronze Age used meteorites to make tools and weapons.

Iron is the most common material found in meteorites as it can withstand the pressure of entering Earth’s atmosphere. Since iron was hard to obtain thousands of years ago, scientists believe that most tools made during this time period consisted of meteoritic iron, as reported by Science Alert.

Discovering ancient weapons of this kind is far more common in the Middle East, Egypt, and Asia, but this is only the third-ever meteoritic artifact to have been found in Europe. This presented researchers with another revelation: trade routes must have been much more extensive than previously thought. Although the arrowhead was discovered in Switzerland during the 19th century, scientists believe it originated in Estonia.

The arrowhead was unearthed in Mörigen, a settlement in Switzerland believed to have thrived around 800 to 900 BCE during the Bronze Age. The settlement is just five miles away from a field strewn with meteorite fragments from a meteorite fall thousands of years prior.

Scientists discovered the arrowhead amidst the meteorite field, but upon closer inspection, found that it was not made of the same class of meteorite as the ones in the field. Instead, researchers believe its closest match was a meteorite that fell near Kaalijarv, Estonia, around 1500 BCE — about 994 miles from Mörigen.

"Whether or not derived from Kaalijarv, the arrowhead most likely was not a singular object and likely other worked fragments of meteoritic iron, including samples of relatively small size, are present in archaeological collections in Europe and possibly even at larger distances," the researchers wrote in the journal.