3,000 Pets Lost in Maui Wildfires, Humane Society Estimates
3,000 Pets Lost in Maui Wildfires, Humane Society Estimates

A cat with all his paws burned and coat smelling of smoke is among the animals needing urgent care

Published
Dan Gooding
A team of veterinarians register a dead cat while searching for surviving animals in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of pets have been lost in Hawaii's recent devastating wildfires, the Maui Humane Society said on Tuesday.

The Humane Society believes around 3,000 animals were displaced during the fires which first broke out August 8. Officials there said they expect to see "more and more" animals displaced by the deadly wildfires arriving each day, many of which need serious medical care.

One pet in the Society's care is a little cat staff have dubbed Alani, which means the color orange in Hawaiian.

"We can see that he made his best efforts escaping the fires," the society said on Facebook. "His entire coat scorched from the flames and covered with the smell of thick smoke. All of his paw pads burned, his mouth swollen and painful. He was dehydrated and lifeless."

Alani has been under the society's care for four days, which has included daily foot soaks to treat his paws and medication to help with the burns and pain.

"As Maui Humane Society gets more access into Lahaina, we can expect to find more animals in Alani's condition, many even worse," the post continued.

Alani wasn't microchipped, so the charity is on the search for his owners with the hope of a reunion.

Around 50 live animals have arrived at the shelter, including 12 needing serious medical care, and the charity is also working to log other stray and deceased animals.

“We ask respectfully that deceased pets not be moved or destroyed," CEO Lisa Labrecque told a news conference Monday.

“People are desperately searching for their pets and they’ve been incredibly grateful to our team for any closure we’re able to give them.”

The charity has also worked to help move livestock, horses and dogs away from areas still burning.

Animals have reportedly been wandering around the perimeter of burned areas and MHS has set up feeding and water stations to try and coax them out and bring them to the shelter.

MHS said it has received many offers of help from locals, as well as monetary donations to keep services going through a demanding time.

"Recovering from this tragedy will be a marathon, not a sprint. We are so grateful for everyone not only in Hawai'i but around the world coming together to help Maui in any way that they can," another post added.

A network of community pages is also trying to help reunite owners with their pets.

