Thirty tons of the explosive ammonium nitrate vanished from a freight train traveling from Wyoming to California.

Dyno Nobel, the company that made the shipment, reported the disappearance last week to the federal National Response Center, according to California outlet KQED.

The shipment left Cheyenne, Wyoming bound for Saltdale, California on April 12, traveling along the Union Pacific Railroad. The ammonium nitrate was shipped in pellet form, stowed in a covered hopper car like those typically used to haul coal.

But when the train arrived about two weeks later, there was no sign of the chemical.

Ammonium nitrate is most commonly used as a fertilizer, but can also be used as a powerful component in explosives. A homemade bomb fashioned with ammonium nitrate was infamously used in the 1995 Oklahoma City domestic terror attack, which killed 168 people.

“The railcar was sealed when it left the Cheyenne facility, and the seals were still intact when it arrived in Saltdale,” a Dyno Nobel spokesperson told KQED. “The initial assessment is that a leak through the bottom gate on the railcar may have developed in transit.”

A Federal Railroad Administration spokesperson, however, told the outlet that their initial probe suggested that one of the railcar’s gates was not properly closed.

That agency, the California Public Utilities Commission, Union Pacific and Dyno Nobel are all probing the disappearance, their spokespeople said.

Despite the chemical’s deadly potential application, the railroad responsible for transporting said that there was no threat to the public if it simply leaked out en route to Saltdale.

“Assuming the loss occurred during transport, the release of the fertilizer to the ground beneath railroad tracks should pose no risk to public health or the environment,” Union Pacific told Wyoming’s Cowboy State Daily.

If anything, the “great fertilizer” is likely to spur new plant growth along the tracks where it’s believed to have spilled, David King, the emergency management coordinator in Wyoming’s Campbell County, told Cowboy State Daily.