Toddler Refugee Dies After She’s Bused by Texas Anti-Migrant Program to Chicago

A migrant toddler has died after she was put on a charter bus with her parents arranged by a Texas program aimed at shipping asylum seekers out of the state to Chicago.

The 3-year-old child, who was identified as a girl in a number of reports, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Marion County in southern Illinois after showing signs of illness and losing consciousness, officials from the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) said in a statement Friday.

The bus carrying the toddler from Brownsville, Texas, was reportedly transporting a total of 44 asylum-seekers from several countries, including 14 children. The toddler and her parents, who were not identified, were believed to be Venezuelan.

“Once the child presented with health concerns, the bus pulled over and security personnel on board called 911 for emergency attention,” said the TDEM.

“After the ambulance arrived, the bilingual security personnel translated for the parents and the paramedics who were providing care for the child,” the statement added.

“The child was then taken to a local hospital to receive additional medical attention and was later pronounced deceased.”

The cause of death was being investigated by officials of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The department is "working with local health officials, state police and federal authorities to the fullest extent possible to get answers in this tragic situation,” spokeswoman Lauri Sanders told the Chicago Tribune.

Some reports said the girl died late Thursday.

Texas has repeatedly loaded refugees who cross the Mexican border onto buses to ship them north to Democratic cities.

Texas officials confirmed the bus was headed to Chicago as part of its so-called "border bus mission," the New York Times reported.

It's believed to be the first refugee death linked to the busing program.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) earlier this year that he would not stop sending migrants out of his state to her city, even though she pleaded with him to stop.

“We are saddened and horrified, but nor surprised by the death of a three-year-old child on a state-sponsored bus from Texas to Chicago. For months, Operation Lone Star has trafficked asylum-seekers across the country in squalid conditions. Gov. Abbott’s barbaric practices are killing people,” Reps. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) and Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-Ill.) said in a joint statement late Friday.

“The Biden administration has an obligation to stop them,” the lawmakers said.

Texas has bused more than 30,000 migrants to Democratic-controlled cities across the U.S. since last year, including to Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Denver and Washington, D.C.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has called the practice "state-sanctioned kidnapping."

As of late Friday night, Abbott had yet to comment on the toddler's death.