3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling From Chicago Apartment Building

A 3-year-old girl is dead after falling from a balcony on the ninth floor of an apartment building on Chicago’s South Side.

As reported by ABC7 Chicago, the Chicago Fire Department said the incident happened just before noon on Tuesday at the Lake Meadows complex in Bronzeville.

Neighbors said they heard a mother and child screaming. The child had fallen from the balcony of their apartment down to the courtyard of their building. The mother ran downstairs to find the child unconscious, and CBS 2 reports that a retired nurse and the building engineer attempted to perform CPR on the girl, but there was too much blood.

Carolyn Newsome, who also lives in the building, told ABC7 Chicago that the mother was inconsolable, saying, "I looked out, and I saw them bring the little girl from the side of the building. Blood over her face, and eyes were open, so I kind of was thinking maybe she was either in shock or gone. Mom, she was very upset. They couldn't control her. She was very upset."

The 3-year-old, identified as Rufda Sahle, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A man named Daniel, who declined to share his last name, lives on the same floor as the family. He told CBS 2 that he is going to hold his daughter a little closer now, saying, "That hurt me a lot because I'm with my daughter at that moment while asking security, I'm like, 'Oh wait, what floor? That's the floor I'm on.' I knew exactly who he was talking about when he described her, and that hurt because I've seen the same little girl all the time. She seems to be a sweetheart."

It is unknown if a parent was present when she fell. The girl’s death is being investigated by the Chicago Police Department.