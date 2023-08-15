3-Year-Old Escapes Crib, Walks to McDonald’s While Mom’s Asleep

A toddler took himself on a snack run to McDonald’s while his mother was still asleep, and his mother’s tale of his adventure has taken the internet by storm.

Marissa Phiffer posted a video describing her son’s food-motivated escapade on TikTok and it quickly went viral. In the video, she said she had woken up from a family nap and saw that only one of her 3–year-old twins was still in the house, causing immediate dread to set in.

“I had to run out of my front door because I woke up and this little boy was not here. He was not in the house. He was not in the basement. He was not in the front yard or backyard. He was not around the block,” Phiffer said in the video. “This little boy woke up from our nap – put his shoes on — and walked to McDonald's.”

Phiffer told TODAY.com that she started to panic when her little boy, Aiden, was not easily located and called 911.

“I really started to get nervous when he wasn’t in our neighbor’s yard. I thought that’s where I’d find him. They have a bunch of rocks and he likes to line them up and play with them,” Phiffer shares.

Police arrived at her door very quickly and had good news for the worried 23-year-old mother: the boy was across the street at a McDonald's, safe and sound. The authorities had been alerted by a Good Samaritan who noticed the young child was wandering all by himself, Phiffer told the news network.

The fast food chain is only about 0.4 miles away from her house, and Phiffer raced over to it with Aiden’s sister Aleiya in the backseat of her car.

“We run in, and he goes, ‘Hi, Mom!’” she said.

Apparently, the little boy’s explanation for his escape was quite simple. When Phiffer asked him about he replied, “I was hungry.”

Aiden is a big fan of McDonald’s, his mother explained. He has a knack for waking up every time they pull up to a drive-thru window, no matter how deeply he was sleeping.

"Fries, nuggets and apple slices — he'd eat that every day," she said. “But that was actually his first time going to the PlayLand there.”

Since the incident, Phiffer said she installed safety locks on the doors so he doesn’t make a return visit to the McDonalds.