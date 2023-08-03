3-Year-Old Daughter of Detective Who Testified in Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial Dies in Car Crash
The family was in a county-issued vehicle that went off the road and hit a tree
The young daughter of a South Carolina detective who played a prominent role in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial was killed in a car accident last weekend.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of three-year-old Carter Greene.
The department says Detective Sgt. Daniel Greene and his family were involved in a single-car crash around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday when his county-issued SUV went off the road and hit a tree.
The girl was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment. She died from her injuries at the hospital.
Colleton Fire-Rescue transported Sgt. Greene, his wife, and another child to the hospital for severe but non-life-threatening injuries.
A statement announcing the incident stated: “The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office asks the community to join us in keeping both families in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
Greene was off-duty at the time of the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol was investigating.
Sgt. Greene was one of the first local officers on the scene the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed at their Lowcountry estate in a widely followed case that received national attention, including a popular Netflix docuseries.
Sgt. Greene testified at the trial of Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted of murdering them.
