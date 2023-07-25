Three US Marines Found Dead in Car Near Camp Lejeune (Exclusive)
The lance corporals were discovered after sheriff's deputies responded to a missing persons call
Three US Marines were found dead at a gas station in North Carolina Sunday and an investigation is underway as to the cause, The Messenger has learned.
The three —all Marine lance corporals — were found dead after law enforcement officials responded to the Speedway gas station in Hampstead, North Carolina, roughly 40 minutes from Camp Lejeune where the Marines were assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 2.
The Marines were found after deputies from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office responded to a missing persons call. One of the Marines in the car was the man who had been reported missing.
- 3 Camp Lejeune Marines Found Dead in a Car ‘Looked Like They Were Asleep,’ Police Told Family (Exclusive)
- 3 Camp Lejeune Marines Found in Car Died From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: Sheriff
- Sister’s Last Words to Camp Lejeune Marine Found Dead: ‘I Can’t Wait for You to Be Home’ (Exclusive)
- What Is Happening at Camp Lejeune? A Review of the Marine Base’s Prior Controversies and Tragedies
- ‘Tragic Loss’: Officials Release Names of 3 Marines Found Dead at North Carolina Gas Station
“There’s nothing to believe it to be foul play or anything,” Sgt. Chester Ward of the Pender County Sheriff’s Department told the local Port City Daily. “We’re waiting for an autopsy report.”
The Defense Department has not announced the deaths publicly. A U.S. official with knowledge of the incident told The Messenger that the Marines’ families have been notified by U.S. military casualty assistance officers.
Friends and family posted messages of shock and expressions of love on Facebook for the three Marines.
Officials at Headquarters Marine Corps and Camp Lejeune did not respond to requests for information.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc