3 Tropical Storms Are Raging Through Atlantic, With 2 More Likely on the Way

The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on five separate weather systems that are currently inching west across the Atlantic Ocean — including three tropical storms — but do not anticipate any will make landfall in the United States.

Right now, Tropical Storms Emily, Franklin and Gert continue to churn, but are expected to weaken in the hours ahead.

Emily, which had been producing maximum sustained winds of 40 MPH, will likely be downgraded Monday evening to a post-tropical cyclone.

Franklin, which was passing south of the Dominican Republic Sunday, was producing 50 MPH sustained winds. Franklin could hit the Dominican Republic on the island of Hispaniola late on Tuesday.

Gert is moving at approximately 40 MPH and was hovering 450 miles from the northern Leeward Islands. Gert is expected to dissipate by Tuesday night.

The five storms brewing in the Atlantic are seen in this graphic provided by the National Hurricane Center National Hurricane Center

A fourth storm has been pummeling the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and storm watchers believe it will grow in strength, saying there is a 70-percent chance it will develop into either a tropical depression or tropical storm.

A fifth weather disturbance of disorganized thunderstorms formed Saturday off the African coast. It is anticipated this disturbance will evolve into a tropical depression, with a 40-percent chance of it happening by Tuesday and a 70-percent chance of it happening by the weekend.

If the storms do pose any threat to any inhabited areas, official warnings will be issued.

