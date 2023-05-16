3 Trains Derail in as Many Days Across the Country

At least three trains have derailed across the country over the last few days, with two occurring in less than 24 hours of each other.

On Monday afternoon, a CSX train derailed in Wayne County, Ohio, outside Akron, according to FOX affiliate WJW. The train reportedly lost a set of wheels and separated into two parts, destroying multiple sections of the tracks, per the outlet.

Then, on Tuesday morning, a separate train experienced a derailment while traveling through Seabrook in Harris County, Texas, southeast of Houston. There were no reported injuries in either incident.

The two wrecks followed a 31-car derailment involving a BNSF railway train carrying limestone rock that went off the tracks in northwest Montgomery County, Texas, north of Houston over the weekend. The train was not carrying any hazardous materials that threatened the community.

The U.S. The Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment about the derailments on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, there have been more than 1,500 train accidents across the U.S. every year since 2000, with about 1,700 occurring in 2022.

Overall, railroad administration data shows railroad accidents have been trending downward over the last two decades.

EAST PALESTINE, OH - FEBRUARY 16: Balloons are placed next to a sign displaying information for residents to receive air-quality tests from Norfolk Southern Railway on February 16, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. On February 3rd, a Norfolk Southern Railways train carrying toxic chemicals derailed causing an environmental disaster. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

Since February, safety along the country's railroads has come under increased scrutiny after a Norfolk Southern train derailed near East Palestine, Ohio. An NTSB investigation found that operators tried to stop the train after a wheel bearing overheated, per NPR.

While no one was injured in the incident, 20 of the train's cars carried hazardous materials, 11 of which derailed, according to a subsequent National Transportation Safety Board investigation.

The chemicals included more than 700,000 pounds of vinyl chloride, which can irritate the eyes, nose, throat and lungs.

Weeks later, a joint survey conducted by the Ohio Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found residents reported experiencing fatigue and irritation, pain, or burning of their skin.

A study by the Wall Street Journal earlier this year found that the rate of derailments for some railroads has increased in recent years as more freight is transported over fewer train miles. Equipment failures were cited as the most common reason for derailments.

In March, Norfolk Southern announced plans to install safety railroad upgrades, including 200 hot bearing detectors that could anticipate overheating before a disaster.

According to the Associated Press, the railroad administration said overheating bearings likely caused at least four other train derailments since 2021.