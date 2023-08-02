3 Siblings Die in Car Accident After Driver Speeds Over 100 MPH on Highway: ‘Horrific’

A Georgia family is mourning the loss of three siblings after they died in a catastrophic car wreck last week.

According to a GoFundMe page, Jovany Pamphile, 14, Brenda Pamphile, 18, and their brother, Carl Pamphile, 21, died when their car crashed early Friday morning.

"My wife and I were awakened by [the] news that no parents should [ever] have to hear," their father, Jean Pamphile, recalled in a description on the campaign page of finding out about the accident.

"The words that followed were just heartbreaking," he wrote.

News station WANF reported that the accident occurred just after 1 a.m. when the siblings' southbound car collided with another vehicle by the eastbound I-285 exit on I-75 South.

Their car flipped, struck a tree and burst into flames. Witnesses told police the vehicle had been traveling at speeds around 100 mph.

"I just spoke with one of the sergeants on the scene; she said this is one of the most horrific scenes she's ever seen," Julia Isaac, Clayton County Police Department Community Liaison, told WANF.

Brenda, Carl, and Jovany Pamphile GoFundMe (3)

She added: "So yes, our officers will probably seek assistance from our chaplains and our peer support and everything."

A fourth person in the car also died in the crash, but authorities do not yet know her identity, per KGNS.

Despite multiple witnesses, authorities have been unable to determine why the car traveled at such high speeds without any indication of racing.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have not publicly said who was driving the car the siblings were in.

The family's dog, Zoe, also died in the crash, according to the GoFundMe.

"Prayers for this family on such a devastating loss," one donor wrote on the campaign page, which has raised over $34,000.

"Words cannot adequately describe how heartbreaking this is."