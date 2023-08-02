3 Siblings Die in Car Accident After Driver Speeds Over 100 MPH on Highway: ‘Horrific’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

3 Siblings Die in Car Accident After Driver Speeds Over 100 MPH on Highway: ‘Horrific’

Jovany Pamphile, 14, Brenda Pamphile, 18, and their brother, Carl Pamphile, 21, died when their car crashed on I-75 South in Georgia on Friday

Published |Updated
Jason Hahn
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Georgia family is mourning the loss of three siblings after they died in a catastrophic car wreck last week.

According to a GoFundMe page, Jovany Pamphile, 14, Brenda Pamphile, 18, and their brother, Carl Pamphile, 21, died when their car crashed early Friday morning.

"My wife and I were awakened by [the] news that no parents should [ever] have to hear," their father, Jean Pamphile, recalled in a description on the campaign page of finding out about the accident.

"The words that followed were just heartbreaking," he wrote.

Read More

News station WANF reported that the accident occurred just after 1 a.m. when the siblings' southbound car collided with another vehicle by the eastbound I-285 exit on I-75 South.

Their car flipped, struck a tree and burst into flames. Witnesses told police the vehicle had been traveling at speeds around 100 mph.

"I just spoke with one of the sergeants on the scene; she said this is one of the most horrific scenes she's ever seen," Julia Isaac, Clayton County Police Department Community Liaison, told WANF.

Brenda, Carl, and Jovany Pamphile
Brenda, Carl, and Jovany PamphileGoFundMe (3)

She added: "So yes, our officers will probably seek assistance from our chaplains and our peer support and everything."

A fourth person in the car also died in the crash, but authorities do not yet know her identity, per KGNS.

Despite multiple witnesses, authorities have been unable to determine why the car traveled at such high speeds without any indication of racing.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have not publicly said who was driving the car the siblings were in.

The family's dog, Zoe, also died in the crash, according to the GoFundMe.

"Prayers for this family on such a devastating loss," one donor wrote on the campaign page, which has raised over $34,000.

"Words cannot adequately describe how heartbreaking this is."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.