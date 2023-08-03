3 Killed, 2 in Critical Condition After Alleged Stolen Car Cut in Half in Crash

Three people were killed and two were critically injured after police say the stolen car they were driving was “cut in half” in a violent crash.
Police responded to the accident at an intersection in North Las Vegas, Nevada, Wednesday night, where they said the driver lost control of the speeding Kia Soul and crashed into a light pole, KVVU-TV reported.
The powerful impact caused the car to be “cut in half,” police said in a news release, KLAS-TV recounted.
Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, while a third victim died at the hospital. Two other occupants were listed in critical condition.
The vehicle involved was previously reported stolen, according to police.
Authorities have not identified the victims pending next of kin notification.
