3 Kentucky Teens Charged With ‘Terroristic Threats’ in TikTok Challenge - The Messenger
3 Kentucky Teens Charged With ‘Terroristic Threats’ in TikTok Challenge

Telling a teacher you have a gun or a bomb is no joke, said upset Kentucky school district official

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Students were charged with making terroristic threats after they told their teachers they had a gun or a bomb in their backpacks as part of a TikTok challenge. Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Three Kentucky high school students have been charged with making terroristic threats after they posted videos of themselves telling their teachers they had a bomb or a gun in their backpacks as part of the latest dangerous TikTok challenge.

Their identities were not released because they're minors. They are all students at Oldham County High School, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

Police have also investigated a similar instance at another high school that they believe was inspired by the TikTok challenge, Oldham County Police said in a statement Friday.

Even though the threats weren't actually backed up by a bomb or firearm, arrest is what students can expect when pulling the prank, warned Oldham County School Director of Student Services Eric Davis. told WDRB-TV in Lousiville.

"It's not an 'if' or a 'maybe' — but will happen if you make these types of threats, even if it is a joke," he told WDRB-TV.

He called the threats a "huge disruption. This has been a difficult start I think mainly due to this social media rage," Davis said.

There have been a total of 4 such threats in the district since the school year began early this month — at Oldham County High School and South Oldham High School, officials.

It wasn't immediately clear if the fourth student is also facing charges.

All of them have been suspended. They've also been ordered to undergo a mental health screening before returning to class, according to officials.

The videos they posted to TikTok have been removed.

The district also sent letters to parents warning of consequences for their children for any "threats."

Officials warned that children risk both school discipline and criminal charges.

They encouraged parents to talk to their children about problematic TikTok challenges, and to monitor social media use.

TikTok challenges, in which users are encouraged to carry out certain stunts and post videos carrying them out, have become increasingly cruel and dangerous.

Doctors are warning against a current popular challenge featuring parents cracking eggs on their their children's heads.

