    3 Family Members Including Kids Killed in California Crash, 7 Others Injured

    The deceased included two girls, 10 and 12, and a 33-year-old woman all from an Anaheim family. 

    Ben Kesslen
    Three members of the same family, including two kids, were killed and seven others were injured Sunday in a major crash on a southern California freeway.

    The crash happened after a Tesla and Chevy Suburban collided just before 7:30 a.m. in White Water, near Palm Springs, on 1-10, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

    Five people were ejected from the Suburban, which hit the center divider and flipped, Fox LA reported.

    The three who died were two girls, 10 and 12, and a 33-year-old woman all from an Anaheim family. Authorities have not released their names.

    Riverside authorities said that two patients were flown directly to a trauma center, two patients were brought to a local hospital and two people who were injured declined further treatment at the scene.

