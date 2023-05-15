3 Family Members Including Kids Killed in California Crash, 7 Others Injured

Three members of the same family, including two kids, were killed and seven others were injured Sunday in a major crash on a southern California freeway.
The crash happened after a Tesla and Chevy Suburban collided just before 7:30 a.m. in White Water, near Palm Springs, on 1-10, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Five people were ejected from the Suburban, which hit the center divider and flipped, Fox LA reported.
The three who died were two girls, 10 and 12, and a 33-year-old woman all from an Anaheim family. Authorities have not released their names.
- Four Illinois Teens Killed in ‘Major’ Crash that Injured 3 Others
- Driver Was 3 Times Over Blood Alcohol Limit in Crash That Killed Bride on Wedding Night: Police
- Family of Man Killed in Bike Accident with Cow Wants Owner to ‘Take Responsibility’
- Commuter Train Collides With Truck That Crashed onto Tracks
- Family Chooses to Travel World After Learning 3 of Their Kids Will Lose Their Sight
Riverside authorities said that two patients were flown directly to a trauma center, two patients were brought to a local hospital and two people who were injured declined further treatment at the scene.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews