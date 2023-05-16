3 Elderly Women Were Killed in New Mexico Shooting, Farmington Police Say

Authorities have begun to release information about he victims of a mass shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, where four people, including the gunman, were killed on Monday.

In a press conference Tuesday, police said that Beau Wilson, an 18-year-old student at Farmington High School, indiscriminately opened fire at several vehicles and homes in a quarter-mile area just before 11 a.m.

While no one in the homes were injured, three elderly women in vehicles were killed.

Authorities named the victims as Shirley Voita, 79; Melody Ivie, 73; and Gwendolyn Schofield, 97.

For more than 40 years, Ivie was a beloved preschool teacher in the area. Schofield was her mother. The two women were riding in the same vehicle when they were shot.

“This incident appears to be purely random and has no specific targets or motives at this time,” Farmington Police Deputy Chief Kyle Dowdy said at a press conference Tuesday.

Authorities also said that Wilson had no apparent connection with the women.

"During the course of the event, the suspect roamed throughout the neighborhood — up to a quarter of a mile," Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in a video released Monday night.

"At least six houses and three cars were shot in the course of the event as the subject randomly fired at whatever entered his head to shoot at," Hebbe also said in the video.

He added that the 18-year-old shooter was armed with three weapons, including an AR-15.

At least one of the firearms was purchased legally in November 2022, Dowdy told reporters Tuesday.

Officers confronted Wilson just minutes after the shooting began and engaged in a gunfight, killing him.

Shortly after 11 a.m., "shots were fired by multiple officers and the subject," Dowdy told reporters. "The suspect was shot and almost simultaneously as well an officer was shot."

Four officers fired a total of 16 rounds while engaging the suspect, San Juan Country Sheriff’s Officer Shane Ferrari, told reporters Tuesday.

A New Mexico State Police officer was injured in the attack. Hebbe said the officer drove himself to a medical facility.

Another Farmington officer was injured and released from a hospital.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.