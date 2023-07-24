3 Dead, 2 Battling Severe Infections in Washington State Listeria Outbreak

At least three people have died and two others are battling serious infections amid a listeria outbreak in Washington, NBC News reported.

All five patients were older than 60, had weakened immune systems and were hospitalized, according to the Washington Department of Health.

Four of the patients received treatment in Pierce County, which includes Tacoma, while the fifth was treated in nearby Thurston County.

Health officials have yet to determine the source of the outbreak, according to NBC News. Listeria can be found in food preparation services, fresh cheeses, raw milk, leafy greens and cold cuts. The bacteria can be eradicated by heating food to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Listeriosis infection symptoms can include fever, muscle and body aches, nausea and diarrhea and can be fatal for those who are pregnant, people with weakened immune systems and older adults.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control estimates that 1,600 people get listeriosis annually and roughly 260 die from the illness.