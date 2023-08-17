Five Dead, Including Three Children Ages 2 to 9, in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Oklahoma City

An Oklahoma City woman, three young children and the suspected gunman, her estranged husband, are all dead after a murder-suicide.

Oklahoma City Police responded to a home for a domestic call at around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

They found all of the victims with gunshot wounds.

They identified them as 29-year-old Cassandra Flores, 9-year-old Hillary Armendariz, 5-year-old Damaris Armendariz and 2-year-old Matias Armendariz.

Police also identified the suspect as 28-year-old Ruben Armendariz.

One of the children and the gunman were alive when EMS crews arrived but later died at the hospital, police said in a news release.

Police believe Flores and Armendariz were married but separated.

This investigation is in the very early stages, and detectives are currently trying to piece together the chain of events that led to the massacre,” a news release stated.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.