3 Camp Lejeune Marines Found in Car Died From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: Sheriff - The Messenger
News.
3 Camp Lejeune Marines Found in Car Died From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: Sheriff

The lance corporals were found unresponsive in a private vehicle in North Carolina on Sunday

Published |Updated
James LaPorta, Diane Herbst and Juliana Pignataro
The three United States Marines found dead in a car outside a North Carolina convenience store suffered carbon monoxide poisoning, the Pender County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The lance corporals, who were found on Sunday, were identified as Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin; Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma; and Ivan R. Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida.

“I am saddened by the timeless and tragic death of these three young men, who served our country honorably,” said Sheriff Alan W. Cutler. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and colleagues during this time.”

Tanner Kaltenberg, Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia
Tanner Kaltenberg, Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. GarciaU.S. Marine Corps (3)
The three men were found unresponsive in a privately owned car in Hampstead, N.C., at 9:05 a.m. Sunday, the Marine Corps said. They were pronounced dead the same day.

"It brings me peace knowing he wasn’t in pain," Genesis Dockery, Merax's sister, tells The Messenger in a text message.

"He fell asleep and went peacefully and [to be honest] I wouldn’t have wanted it to happen any other way. He was a great kid/young man. We will always miss him. I wished I could have helped find them sooner but I did everything I could."

Ivan Garcia
Ivan Garcia and two other U.S. Marines, Tanner Kaltenberg and Merax Dockery, were found unresponsive in a gray Lexus on Sunday.Ivan Garcia/Facebook

Merax's family became concerned when he didn't arrive on a flight to Oklahoma, where he was expected Saturday night after being given 14 days leave following the death of his grandfather and a funeral planned for Monday.

Genesis's mom and another grandfather were at an Oklahoma City airport awaiting Merax's 11 p.m. arrival from North Carolina. 

When he never showed up and couldn't be contacted, "that's when we knew something was wrong," Genesis said previously. "My mom and grandpa waited till about one or two o'clock in the morning for him."

Genesis started calling hospitals and friends of her brother. One of the people she contacted used a phone location app to trace Merax to the gas station in Hampstead.

His mother then made a missing persons report and shared the location with law enforcement who found the three men unresponsive around 9 a.m. Sunday in Garcia's gray Lexus.

"He was so young," Genesis said of her brother, "and trying to figure out life, you know?"

CorrectionThis article has been updated with the correct image of Tanner Kaltenberg. A previous version of this article included a photo of a different person. We regret the error.

