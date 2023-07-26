3 Camp Lejeune Marines Found Dead in a Car ‘Looked Like They Were Asleep,’ Police Told Family (Exclusive)

The three U.S. Marines found dead inside a car at a North Carolina gas station "looked like they were asleep" when authorities discovered their bodies Sunday morning, according to Genesis Dockery, whose brother Merax was among them.

"I have a lot of peace knowing that he went peacefully," Genesis, 25, told The Messenger.

Sheriff's deputies discovered Merax, 23, and two of his Marine Corps friends — Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, and Ivan Garcia, 23 — in Garcia's gray Lexus at a Speedway gas station in Hampstead, N.C., not far from Camp LeJeune, where they were stationed.

Tanner Kaltenberg, Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia Facebook (3)

The authorities were following up on a missing person's report filed by Genesis and Merax's mother after he didn't arrive on a flight in Oklahoma as expected on Saturday night.

Last week, the siblings' grandfather passed away, and Merax was granted a 14-day leave to attend the funeral in there on Monday.

The U.S. Marines announced the names of the three lance corporals Tuesday in a statement, which also noted that "the circumstances of their deaths are currently under investigation."

The Pender County Sheriff's Office said there is no evidence of foul play and no drugs were found in the vehicle.

Genesis said she doesn't know what happened — and her family is awaiting the results of an autopsy, expected on Friday, she added.

"Everybody is just devastated," she said. "We are having a hard time accepting the reality of it."

Genesis had just talked with her brother on Friday morning to discuss how he was going to get from the airport to the family's home, she told The Messenger Tuesday.

"I asked him if I was gonna pick him up from the airport and he said he'd let me know," she recalled.

“The last last thing I said was, 'I can't wait for you to be home and I love you.'"

She never heard from him again.

Merax Dockery's family began to worry when he didn't return home on a flight to Oklahoma on Saturday, July 22. Courtesy of Genesis Dockery

Late Saturday night, Genesis's mom and another grandfather were at an Oklahoma City airport awaiting Merax's 11 p.m. arrival from North Carolina.

When he never showed up and couldn't be contacted, "that's when we knew something was wrong," Genesis said

"My mom and grandpa waited till about one or two o'clock in the morning for him."

Genesis began calling hospitals and her brother's friends searching for her beloved younger brother, who "was my shoulder to lean on, cry on, everything," she said.

A friend used a phone location app to trace Merax to the gas station in Hampstead.

His mother then made a missing persons report and shared the location with law enforcement who found the three men unresponsive in the car around 9 a.m. Sunday.

"He was so young," Genesis said of her brother, "and trying to figure out life, you know?"

Merax Dockery Courtesy of Genesis Dockery

Correction: This article has been updated with the correct image of Tanner Kaltenberg. A previous version of this article included a photo of a different person. We regret the error.