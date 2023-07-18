3 Arrested in Cough Medicine Drug Ring Spanning from Tennessee and Illinois to Kentucky

Three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an illegal drug ring that spanned across Illinois, Tennessee and Kentucky, according to a report by Nashville’s WKRN.

The three suspects are accused of ferrying forged prescriptions for the cough medicine promethazine, an antihistamine that can be abused when combined with codeine or alcohol.

Investigators believe the three suspects — 21-year-old Dominic Escamilla, 26-year-old Deion Fisher, and 42-year-old Daniel James Waters — are tied to a larger illegal drug operation, per WKRN.

It is unclear if the three men have been charged.

“This is a developing investigation,” Tommy Loving, director of the Bowling Green Warren County Drug Task Force said, per the news station. “I think there’s probably a much larger picture here. And we’ll see how far we with our partners are able to take that case.”