3 Arrested in Cough Medicine Drug Ring Spanning from Tennessee and Illinois to Kentucky
'I think there’s probably a much larger picture here,' Tommy Loving, director of the Bowling Green Warren County Drug Task Force said on the case
Three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an illegal drug ring that spanned across Illinois, Tennessee and Kentucky, according to a report by Nashville’s WKRN.
The three suspects are accused of ferrying forged prescriptions for the cough medicine promethazine, an antihistamine that can be abused when combined with codeine or alcohol.
Investigators believe the three suspects — 21-year-old Dominic Escamilla, 26-year-old Deion Fisher, and 42-year-old Daniel James Waters — are tied to a larger illegal drug operation, per WKRN.
It is unclear if the three men have been charged.
“This is a developing investigation,” Tommy Loving, director of the Bowling Green Warren County Drug Task Force said, per the news station. “I think there’s probably a much larger picture here. And we’ll see how far we with our partners are able to take that case.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews