3 Arrested in Cough Medicine Drug Ring Spanning from Tennessee and Illinois to Kentucky - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

3 Arrested in Cough Medicine Drug Ring Spanning from Tennessee and Illinois to Kentucky

'I think there’s probably a much larger picture here,' Tommy Loving, director of the Bowling Green Warren County Drug Task Force said on the case

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an illegal drug ring that spanned across Illinois, Tennessee and Kentucky, according to a report by Nashville’s WKRN.

The three suspects are accused of ferrying forged prescriptions for the cough medicine promethazine, an antihistamine that can be abused when combined with codeine or alcohol.

Investigators believe the three suspects — 21-year-old Dominic Escamilla, 26-year-old Deion Fisher, and 42-year-old Daniel James Waters — are tied to a larger illegal drug operation, per WKRN.

It is unclear if the three men have been charged.

Read More

“This is a developing investigation,” Tommy Loving, director of the Bowling Green Warren County Drug Task Force said, per the news station. “I think there’s probably a much larger picture here. And we’ll see how far we with our partners are able to take that case.”

Cough syrup being poured onto a spoon.
Getty Images
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.