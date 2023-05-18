The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    22-Year-Old Caught Trying to Drive $100,000 Stolen Car Into Canada

    Authorities entered the car's information into a national crime database and discovered it had been stolen in New Jersey.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection

    A 22-year-old American citizen was arrested this week for attempting to drive a stolen Mercedes-Benz valued at over $100,000 into Canada.

    Headed for Montreal, the unidentified driver planned to drive through the Champlain Port of Entry in upstate New York but was stopped by the Canada Border Services Agency because he didn't have the proper paperwork, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release.

    Authorities entered the car's information into the National Crime Information Center and discovered that the 2021 S580 had been reported as stolen in New Jersey.

    The driver was charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property, and the vehicle was given to New York State Police.

    Read More
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.