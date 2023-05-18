22-Year-Old Caught Trying to Drive $100,000 Stolen Car Into Canada

A 22-year-old American citizen was arrested this week for attempting to drive a stolen Mercedes-Benz valued at over $100,000 into Canada.

Headed for Montreal, the unidentified driver planned to drive through the Champlain Port of Entry in upstate New York but was stopped by the Canada Border Services Agency because he didn't have the proper paperwork, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release.

Authorities entered the car's information into the National Crime Information Center and discovered that the 2021 S580 had been reported as stolen in New Jersey.

The driver was charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property, and the vehicle was given to New York State Police.