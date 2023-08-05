22-Year-Old Arrested After Dozens of Horses and Dogs Found Dead, Trapped in Cages Without Shade - The Messenger
22-Year-Old Arrested After Dozens of Horses and Dogs Found Dead, Trapped in Cages Without Shade

The woman blamed depression for not feeding or watering the animals

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
A horse has just enjoyed a roll in the mud.Getty Images

A woman in a rural Texas community was arrested this week after authorities found a dozen dead dogs and 24 dead horses on her property.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Department said the bodies were "in advanced states of decomposition."

The sheriff's office said Friday that Rachel Sword, 22, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Her bond was set at $85,000.

Sword was reportedly living in an RV on the side of the house where elderly grandparents resided.

The arrest warrant affidavit states that her grandparents, who aren't mobile, assumed Sword was taking care of the animals.

A citizen sent a complaint this week about the residency in Westminster, an unincorporated community about an hour north of Dallas. Animal control and investigators responded, and the sheriff's office executed a seizure warrant on Tuesday, according to WFAA.

Deputies smelled a putrid odor when they arrived, and then saw decaying remains of a dog in a cage near the house, with no food or water near the cage.

Upon further search, they found more dogs dead in areas where there was no shade, and more dogs dead inside Sword’s RV, according to the sheriff’s office.

"Investigators [also]located several deceased horses on the property. The decay on the horses ranged from completely skeletonized to partially skeletonized with skin and fur, generally indicating the deaths were not recent," the affidavit read.

Sword said the animals belonged to her late husband, who had died three weeks earlier. She blamed depression for not feeding or watering the animals, although she acknowledged that it was her responsibility to care for them.

"Collin County is committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of all animals throughout the county, and incidents such as this are taken very seriously. The Collin County Sheriff's Office has a zero-tolerance policy regarding the abandonment or cruelty to animals," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

They not only discovered the animals who’d already perished but found a handful of animals still alive, including two dogs, two horses, a cow, a lizard and a snake. Investigators turned them over to animal control personnel.

Just three hours north in Oklahoma 71 malnourished animals were recently rescued. Among the animals saved were 29 horses, 23 cows, 13 goats, and six sheep, reported to Fox 4 in Dallas.

In that case, a couple of horses are reportedly pregnant and some of the cattle "are in extremely poor condition and very weak." The animals were sent to a veterinarian and an animal rescue farm. 

"It’s truly heartbreaking to see such thin horses and cows with nursing babies, they are literally giving everything they can to their babies," Blaze's Tribute Equine Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

"All of these animals have a long road of recovery ahead of them."

