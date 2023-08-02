The FBI Says It Rescued Over 200 Sex-Trafficking Victims And Nearly 60 Missing Children In A Monthslong Sting - The Messenger
The FBI Says It Rescued Over 200 Sex-Trafficking Victims And Nearly 60 Missing Children In A Monthslong Sting

Zachary Rogers
59 of those 200 sex trafficking victims are said to be children and the FBI says in its release the operation also rescued another 59 children who were all reported missing.FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that a recent month-long operation has seen the successful rescue of over 200 victims of sex trafficking.

“Operation Cross Country” is a collaborative effort that took place last month, involved “nearly every FBI field office and their respective state and local partners,” according to a release from the FBI on August 1.

Of those people recovered in the sting, 59 of those 200 sex trafficking victims are children and the FBI says in its release the operation also rescued an additional 59 children who had been reported missing.

The FBI adds that the successful operation resulted in the “identification or arrest of more than five dozen suspected human traffickers and 126 individuals accused of child sexual exploitation and trafficking offenses.”

“Human trafficking is a grave violation of human rights that preys on the most vulnerable members of our society,” FBI Director Christopher Wray is quoted saying in the release. “The FBI’s actions against this threat never waver as we continue to send our message that these atrocities will not be tolerated.” 

The two-week law enforcement initiative first grew out of the FBI in 2003 which desired to identify and recover minors who have been sexually exploited. It's grown into a joint task force with the FBI, local and state law enforcement agencies, and other agencies such as social services.

“Law enforcement agencies conduct targeted operations to identify traffickers, their networks, and their victims,” the release reads. “FBI victim specialists, working alongside local agencies, then provide immediate support and access to the extensive resources that are available to all federal crime victims.”

Resources for those victims may include counseling, medical services, housing, or job placement according to the FBI.

In its release, the FBI names the private non-profit The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) as a “significant partner in the initiative” as they are “a clearinghouse of information” who have “assisted in more than 400,000 cases of missing kids who were recovered since its founding in 1984.”

“Behind every statistic, there is a person with dreams, aspirations, and the right to live a life free from child sex trafficking and exploitation,” NCMEC President and CEO Michelle DeLaune said. “We applaud the FBI and their partner law enforcement agencies for their unwavering dedication to protecting children.”

The FBI says that while the short burst operation and its publicized success draws attention to the issue of human trafficking in America, the agency and its partners actually also work to investigate and stop trafficking “every day.”

