200 in Kenya Starvation Cult Found Dead, Hundreds Missing

Some 200 members of a bizarre starvation cult in Kenya have been found dead — and as many as 600 people are missing.

The latest 22 bodies were discovered Saturday.

The bodies are believed to be those of followers of taxi-driver-turned-pastor Paul Mackenzie of Kenya, who has been accused of encouraging his congregants to starve to death to "meet Jesus" before the world ends, Agence France-Presse reported.

The bodies were found the last few weeks in dozens of mass graves spread across Mackenzie's 800-acre property in the coastal county of Kilifi near the Indian Ocean town of Malindi, said law enforcement authorities.

Several survivors, some too weak to walk, have been rescued on the property, officials said.

Mackenzie was arrested last month and remains in custody. Police reportedly plan to charge him with crimes linked to terrorism.

Autopsies on more than 100 bodies found last week revealed the victims died of starvation, strangulation, suffocation and injuries sustained from blunt objects.

Mackenzie has insisted that he shut down his church in 2019 and moved to different property to farm, according to local media

The pastor, his wife and as many as 26 other suspects who were allegedly members of an "enforcer gang" tasked with driving people to their deaths will appear in court at the end of the month.

The deaths are being referred to as the "Shakahola Forest Massacre."

The horrific situation is are reminiscent of the Peoples Temple cult tragedy in 1978 when more than 900 followers of American Jim Jones were killed drinking — or forced to drink — poisoned Kool-Aid at their Jonestown compound in Guyana in 1978.

Mackenzie is currently battling other charges in court linked to the deaths of children in his cult. Nearby residents had alerted police when Mackenzie's followers moved to another property.

Kenya President William Ruto has created a commission of inquiry to investigate the tragedy and devise recommendation to prevent future mass deaths.