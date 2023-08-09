20-Year-Old Man Arrested After Authorities Allegedly Find Almost 600 Fentanyl Pills During Traffic Stop

A man was arrested by authorities in South Carolina after they allegedly found almost 600 fentanyl pills in his possession during a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Lexington Sheriff's Department.
The release stated that Jakob Regan Dator, 20, is charged with trafficking fentanyl, 28 grams or more.
The pills were allegedly found in two plastic bags and one pill bottle, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.
"Agents tested a sample from each of the three containers," he said in a statement. "The test results showed the substance was fentanyl."
Dator is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
Koon said Dator is being charged under the state's new fentanyl trafficking statute, which requires a mandatory sentence of at least 25 years and a $200,000 fine for possessing over 28 grams.
Gov. Henry McMaster signed the new bill on Aug. 1, which added fentanyl to the state's controlled substances list and created a felony offense for trafficking the drug.
"Through this legislation, we provide our law enforcement and prosecutors with valuable tools to keep these drug dealers behind bars, helping to combat the unprecedented flood of fentanyl crossing the Southern border and entering our communities," McMaster said in a news release.
