20-Year-Old Man Arrested After Authorities Allegedly Find Almost 600 Fentanyl Pills During Traffic Stop - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

20-Year-Old Man Arrested After Authorities Allegedly Find Almost 600 Fentanyl Pills During Traffic Stop

Jakob Regan Dator has been charged with trafficking

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jakob Regan Dator was arrested for allegedly possessing 600 fentanyl pills.Lexington County Sheriff's Office

A man was arrested by authorities in South Carolina after they allegedly found almost 600 fentanyl pills in his possession during a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Lexington Sheriff's Department.

The release stated that Jakob Regan Dator, 20, is charged with trafficking fentanyl, 28 grams or more.

The pills were allegedly found in two plastic bags and one pill bottle, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

"Agents tested a sample from each of the three containers," he said in a statement. "The test results showed the substance was fentanyl."

Read More

Dator is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Koon said Dator is being charged under the state's new fentanyl trafficking statute, which requires a mandatory sentence of at least 25 years and a $200,000 fine for possessing over 28 grams.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed the new bill on Aug. 1, which added fentanyl to the state's controlled substances list and created a felony offense for trafficking the drug.

"Through this legislation, we provide our law enforcement and prosecutors with valuable tools to keep these drug dealers behind bars, helping to combat the unprecedented flood of fentanyl crossing the Southern border and entering our communities," McMaster said in a news release.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.