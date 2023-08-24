20-Year-Old Man Accused of Kidnapping, Killing L.A. Woman Also Tried to Rape Her: DA

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 19-year-old woman near Los Angeles has also been charged with attempted rape, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday.
Whittier resident Gabriel Esparza, 20, allegedly approached 19-year-old Andrea Vasquez and her boyfriend while they were sitting in their car near Penn Park in Whittier and shot at the couple with a rifle.
Esparza then allegedly kidnapped Vasquez in the bed of his pickup truck and drove to a remote area of Moreno Valley, the district attorney’s office said Wednesday. He then allegedly attempted to rape Vasquez before leaving her body in a field, where it was found late Monday night.
Esparza has also been charged with attempted murder of Vasquez’s boyfriend, who fled the scene when the gunshots began.
“The heinous nature of this crime, involving the murder, kidnapping and attempted rape of an innocent young woman, shocks our community to its core,” Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “My office will work tirelessly to hold Gabriel Esparza accountable for his callous actions against Ms. Vasquez and her partner.”
Esparza pleaded not guilty at an arraignment hearing Wednesday to multiple counts including murder, kidnapping and attempted rape.
