20-Year-Old Arrested in Case of Sexual Predator Targeting Lone Women in Colorado Parks

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to a slew of reports from lone female hikers who said a man approached them on trails, exposed himself and masturbated.

Glenn Braden was caught by deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday after authorities allege he approached two separate, lone women in a park and exposed himself and began to masturbate, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The first victim called 911 around 6 p.m. after she ran away from the suspect following the encounter. Just minutes later, a second lone female hiker was reportedly confronted by Braden, who deputies allege exposed himself to her as well.

Braden is also accused of attempting to grab one of the two victims, authorities said.

Deputies and park rangers spend two and a half hours attempting to locate the suspect in the park until he was located hiding in the woods wearing the same clothing both victims described, per the sheriff's office. After a “short foot chase,” Braden was nabbed by law enforcement and arrested.

Reports of a man sexually assaulting women on hiking trails in Jefferson County, Colorado, parks started in April, and investigators believe Braden may be responsible for the series of similar reports, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was charged with three counts of unlawful sexual contact and five counts of indecent exposure and booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

Investigators are withholding his mugshot until photo lineups with multiple victims can be arranged.