20-Year-Old Arrested in Case of Sexual Predator Targeting Lone Women in Colorado Parks - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

20-Year-Old Arrested in Case of Sexual Predator Targeting Lone Women in Colorado Parks

The suspect allegedly hid in the woods for almost three hours and ran from police before he was apprehended

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A 20-year-old was arrested after allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in front of lone female hikers in a Colorado park on Aug. 3. Investigators believe he may be connected to a series of similar reprots from earlier in the summer as well.Getty Images

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to a slew of reports from lone female hikers who said a man approached them on trails, exposed himself and masturbated.

Glenn Braden was caught by deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday after authorities allege he approached two separate, lone women in a park and exposed himself and began to masturbate, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. 

The first victim called 911 around 6 p.m. after she ran away from the suspect following the encounter. Just minutes later, a second lone female hiker was reportedly confronted by Braden, who deputies allege exposed himself to her as well. 

Braden is also accused of attempting to grab one of the two victims, authorities said.

Read More

Deputies and park rangers spend two and a half hours attempting to locate the suspect in the park until he was located hiding in the woods wearing the same clothing both victims described, per the sheriff's office. After a “short foot chase,” Braden was nabbed by law enforcement and arrested. 

Reports of a man sexually assaulting women on hiking trails in Jefferson County, Colorado, parks started in April, and investigators believe Braden may be responsible for the series of similar reports, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was charged with three counts of unlawful sexual contact and five counts of indecent exposure and booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

Investigators are withholding his mugshot until photo lineups with multiple victims can be arranged.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.