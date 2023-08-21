20-Year-Old Arrested After Golf Cart Crashes Down Hill, Puts 2 in Critical Condition

A golf cart accident in Kentucky landed two people in the hospital and one arrested.
Just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, Madison County Sheriff deputies were called to a rural area to a golf cart accident involving six people, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The golf cart had gone off the road and toppled as it headed down a hill.
Two of the six passengers on the four-seat golf cart sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital. The driver, 20-year-old Katlyeen Sparks, and two other passengers reportedly pushed the cart back upright and pushed it to a house.
The uninjured passengers told deputies they had been drinking, according to court documents reviewed by the outlet. Sparks’ arrest citation said she had bloodshot watery eyes and smelled like alcohol. Her blood was drawn before she was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.
Sparks was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, the outlet reported.
