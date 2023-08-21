20-Year-Old Arrested After Golf Cart Crashes Down Hill, Puts 2 in Critical Condition - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

20-Year-Old Arrested After Golf Cart Crashes Down Hill, Puts 2 in Critical Condition

Six people were riding in a golf cart meant for four passengers

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Katlyeen SparksMadison County Sheriff’s Office

A golf cart accident in Kentucky landed two people in the hospital and one arrested.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, Madison County Sheriff deputies were called to a rural area to a golf cart accident involving six people, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The golf cart had gone off the road and toppled as it headed down a hill.

Two of the six passengers on the four-seat golf cart sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital. The driver, 20-year-old Katlyeen Sparks, and two other passengers reportedly pushed the cart back upright and pushed it to a house.

The uninjured passengers told deputies they had been drinking, according to court documents reviewed by the outlet. Sparks’ arrest citation said she had bloodshot watery eyes and smelled like alcohol. Her blood was drawn before she was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Sparks was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, the outlet reported.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.