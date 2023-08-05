20-Pound Bass Crashes Onto Diners at Ritzy Hamptons Restaurant

Never mind farm-to-table, this was roof-to-table.

A crew of teenagers tossed a 20-pound striped bass from the roof onto diners at ritzy Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor, the New York Post's Page Six reported Friday.

The gigantic fish crashed onto a table, "sending glasses and plates flying" at the busy upscale eatery where a "le branzino" bass dinner goes for $39, a source told the newspaper.

“Medics were called for a woman who was cut and bleeding, and the cops and an ambulance came," a source said.

The report said the restaurant, which also has locations in Manhattan and Palm Beach, comped the diners left reeling by the flying fish, and cranked up the music.

Police confirmed the stunt to Page Six, but did not provide additional details.

It's unclear if anyone has been arrested for the stunt.

A request to the Sag Harbor police for more information by The Messenger was not immediately answered.